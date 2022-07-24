Accueil / SC Anderlecht

Anderlecht: devenu indésirable, Bogdan Mykhaylichenko est sur le départ

Par X.Th.

Absent de la sélection d’Anderlecht contre Ostende, le joueur ukrainien ne rentre pas dans les plans de Felice Mazzù.

Bogdan Mykhaylichenko, qui ne figurait pas dans la sélection de Felice Mazzù pour ce premier match de championnat contre Ostende, ne devrait pas s’éterniser au Parc Astrid. L’Ukrainien, sur lequel le Sporting ne compte manifestement pas même en l’absence de Sergio Gomez, espère rapidement trouver une porte de sortie.

