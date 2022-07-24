Anderlecht: devenu indésirable, Bogdan Mykhaylichenko est sur le départ

Bogdan Mykhaylichenko, qui ne figurait pas dans la sélection de Felice Mazzù pour ce premier match de championnat contre Ostende, ne devrait pas s’éterniser au Parc Astrid. L’Ukrainien, sur lequel le Sporting ne compte manifestement pas même en l’absence de Sergio Gomez, espère rapidement trouver une porte de sortie.
