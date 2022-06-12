Accueil / SC Anderlecht

Adrien Trebel pourrait être réintégré par Felice Mazzù à Anderlecht

L’histoire entre Adrien Trebel et le Sporting d’Anderlecht n’est peut-être pas terminée...

Le médian français, dont Kompany ne voulait pas, a été, la saison dernière, le meilleur joueur de Lausanne, relégué en D2 suisse. Son prêt étant terminé, il revient à Anderlecht où il lui reste un an de contrat. Et Felice Mazzù a envie de pouvoir compter sur lui cette saison…

