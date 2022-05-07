Accueil / SC Anderlecht

Anderlecht: Zeno Debast signe un nouveau contrat!

Photo News

Par Xavier Thirion

Le RSCA prouve, une nouvelle fois, que la jeunesse de son académie sera bien importante pour les années à venir.

Bonne nouvelle pour la direction d’Anderlecht et tous les fans mauves : Zeno Debast, jeune joueur issu de l’académie du Sporting, va signer dans les prochaines heures un nouveau contrat portant sur 3 saisons.

