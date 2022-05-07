Anderlecht: Zeno Debast signe un nouveau contrat!

Bonne nouvelle pour la direction d’Anderlecht et tous les fans mauves : Zeno Debast, jeune joueur issu de l’académie du Sporting, va signer dans les prochaines heures un nouveau contrat portant sur 3 saisons.
